Romanov Makes NHL Debut Tonight for San Jose

April 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that netminder Georgi Romanov has made his NHL debut tonight for the Sharks against the Edmonton Oilers.

Romanov, 22, appeared in seven games this year for the Thunder. A native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound goaltender becomes the 12th player to don a Thunder uniform on his way to the NHL level.

Early this year, both Eetu Makiniemi and Magnus Chrona spent time in Wichita before playing for the Sharks later in the season.

Romanov went 3-3-1 this year in a Thunder uniform with a 4.00 goals-against average and .870 save percentage.

In 29 games for the Barracuda, he is 9-9-8 with a 3.14 goals against average and .904 save percentage. Romanov stopped 80 of 83 shots in his last two starts for the Barracuda.

He joins Vincent Desharnais, Bobby McMann, Dylan Wells, Scott Darling, Chris Driedger, Tyler Bunz, Stuart Skinner, Hayden Hodgson and Jack Rodewald as players who played in Wichita and appeared in the NHL.

