Navrin Mutter Reassigned to AHL Milwaukee

April 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that forward Navrin Mutter has been reassigned by the Nashville Predators from the Atlanta Gladiators to the Milwaukee Admirals.

Mutter, 23, appeared in 33 games with Atlanta this year, accruing 11 points (5G, 6A), 63 penalty minutes, and a -14 rating. The 6'3, 202 pound forward has also suited up in 23 games with the Milwaukee Admirals this season, adding four assists, 53 penalty minutes, and a -3 rating.

