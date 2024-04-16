Royals Youth Hockey Learn to Play Session #1 Begins May 25
April 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, will hold their LEARN TO PLAY SESSION #3 FOR PLAYERS AND GOALIES at Body Zone (3103 Papermill Road, Wyomissing, PA) starting on Saturday, May 25.
Session #3 includes two time slots for players on the Saturday dates of 5/25/2024 - 6/1/2024 - 6/8/2024 - 6/15/2024 - 6/29/2024 - 7/6/2024:
Beginner / Intermediate level - 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Intermediate / Advanced level - 12:30 - 1:30 PM
Learn the game of hockey, develop your skills and receive a jersey upon registration! Learn to Play sessions include instruction by 3 NCAA athletes and Royals hockey players on mechanics along with lessons to take and work on at home. Beneficial for all positions at all skill levels!
PRICE:
$225.00 (Price includes)
All 6 dates posted above
1 jersey for players to keep
Register
Goalies, please reach out to Coach Joely Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com) before registering.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
