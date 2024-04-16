Swamp Rabbits and Kings Extend Affiliation

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 2024 South Division Champions, announced today that the organization is proud to continue its affiliation with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign.

The affiliation, which began as a working partnership in 2021-22 and became an official affiliation at the start of the 2022-23 ECHL Season, will perpetuate for another two seasons into the 2025-26 campaign.

"We couldn't be more excited to continue what's worked so well. We're grateful for the Los Angeles Kings for extending this partnership we have," Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord stated. "Since we began our relationship, the communication from top down on hockey, players, and organizational success has been second to none, which is key in today's game in both winning and properly growing talent. This affiliation has helped staff develop and advance to the next level of their careers and has provided players an opportunity to challenge themselves as professionals in pursuit of their goals on the ice. I'd like to thank Rob Blake, Nelson Emerson, Rich Seeley, and the Kings and Reign organizations for their professionalism and commitment to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and continued excellence in our game."

Since becoming affiliates in 2022-23, the Swamp Rabbits have helped propel over a dozen players from Greenville to the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. Among those players, two were named ECHL All-Stars, including goaltender Ryan Bednard this past season. Additionally, Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham earned an NHL contract this year, the second of his career, signing the deal this past March. In each of the last two seasons, the Swamp Rabbits, Reign, and Kings have all qualified for their respective league's playoffs, one of only four NHL affiliation systems capable of claiming that success.

"The LA Kings are excited to announce the extension of our affiliation with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL for the next two seasons," said Kings Director of Player Development, Glen Murray. "We are very proud of the work Head Coach & General Manager Andrew Lord and his staff have done with our prospects this past season. We look forward to seeing the development continue for years to come."

The Swamp Rabbits now look forward to the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs and will face the Orlando Solar Bears in the opening round, the South Division Semifinals. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will begin on April 21st at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, slated for a 3:05 p.m. EST puck drop.

