Swamp Rabbits Announce 2024 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

April 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits celebration

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits celebration(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster, in conjunction with the ECHL. The roster was formally introduced to the team's fans at their official Playoff Kickoff Party at Harley-Davidson of Greenville earlier this evening.

The following players will represent the Upstate in the quest for Patrick Kelly's Cup:

FORWARDS (12)

#7 Tanner Eberle

#9 Brett Kemp (Reserve)

#16 Ethan Somoza

#17 Josh McKechney

#18 Carter Souch

#19 Colton Young

#22 Quinn Olson (Reserve)

#24 Ben Freeman - CAPTAIN

#27 Anthony Beauchamp

#39 Brannon McManus

#51 Zach Tupker

#77 Nick Prkusic

DEFENSEMEN (9)

#3 Joe Leahy

#5 Tyler Inamoto

#10 Max Martin

#12 Jake Flynn

#13 JD Greenway

#21 Bobby Russell

#23 Max Coyle

#29 Logan Britt (Reserve)

#81 Sam Jardine

GOALTENDERS (2)

#31 Luke Richardson

#68 Jacob Ingham

PLAYOFF ELIGIBLE LIST (4)

#14 Wyatte Wylie (D, currently with AHL Ontario)

#15 Nikita Pavlychev (F, currently with AHL Ontario)

#44 Ryan Francis (F, currently with AHL Ontario)

#45 Ryan Bednard (G, currently with AHL Ontario)

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The Swamp Rabbits, 2024 South Division Champions, now look forward to the beginning of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, taking on the Orlando Solar Bears in the South Division Semifinals. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday, April 21st, slated for a 3:05 p.m. EST puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.