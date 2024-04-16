Patrick Kudla Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year

BOISE, ID - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Steelheads defenseman Patrick Kudla has been named the ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2023-24 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcaster, media relations directors and media members.

The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

Jalen Smereck of Cincinnati finished second followed by Idaho's Matt Register, Kyle Mayhew of Utah and Toledo's Riley McCourt.

Kudla, 28, ranked third amongst ECHL defensemen with 60 points and 50 assists and was tied for 10th with 10 goals appearing in 60 games. He tied for eighth amongst blueliners with 14 power-play assists and was one of just two defensemen in the league to average at least one point-per-game during the 2023-24 season.

The Guelph, ON native led all Idaho defenders with 17 multi-point games having recorded a team high three, four-point games notching four assists back on Dec. 1, Mar. 23, and Apr. 5. Idaho posted a record of 41-16-1-2 when Kudla was in the lineup, 8-1-0-0 when he scored, 24-8-1-1 when he tallied at least one point, and 14-3-0-0 when he had a multi-point night. In two seasons with Idaho, he has accumulated 110 points (18G, 92A) in 119 career games.

It marks the second straight season that the ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award goes to a Steelheads defenseman as Owen Headrick received the award last season. Headrick and Kudla are the only two Idaho defenders to have won the award.

