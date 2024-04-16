Icemen & City of Jacksonville Launch 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans along with the City of Jacksonville have officially announced the opening of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Dream Finders Homes. The announcement came at a press conference held at the Community First Igloo in Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon.

The Icemen have clinched a spot in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs and will face the Florida Everblades in the opening round beginning this Thursday and Sunday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

"Congratulations to the Icemen on making it to the playoffs for the third straight season," said Mayor Donna Deegan. "It's fantastic for the team, the fans, and the entire city. I'm ready to cheer them on alongside the best fanbase in the ECHL, and I'm rooting for them to bring the Kelly Cup home to Jacksonville this year."

The Icemen are currently in their seventh season in Jacksonville. In addition, the Icemen have set new attendance records in overall and average attendance. For the second consecutive year, the Icemen led the entire ECHL in overall attendance and average attendance, averaging 8,768 fans per game.

For the third consecutive season, the Icemen orchestrated a 40-win season finishing this year with 42. The Icemen won the regular season head-to-head matchup with the Everblades sporting a 9-1-1 record. This past weekend, forward Brendan Harris set the club's new single season scoring record with 66 points.

"We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments that were made this season by our front office staff, players and coaches," said Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann. "We still have goals to achieve as we head into the playoffs, and we look forward to enjoying the postseason with our staff, fans and sponsors."

The following is the complete schedule for the Icemen's best-of-seven series with Florida:

GAME 1: Thursday, April 18, 7:00 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 2: Sunday, April 21, 3:00 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 3: Wednesday, April 24, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 4: Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 5: Saturday, April 27, 7:00 p.m. ***

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 6: Tuesday, April 30, 7:00 p.m. ***

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 7: Wednesday, May 1, 7:00 p.m. ***

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

*** If Necessary

Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825. Fans may also catch all Icemen game broadcasts online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV.

