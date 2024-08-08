Icemen Add Size & Production with the Return of Zach Jordan

Jacksonville Icemen forward Zach Jordan

Jacksonville Icemen forward Zach Jordan

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Zach Jordan for the 2024-25 season.

Jordan, 27, makes his return to Jacksonville after posting 17 points (8g, 9a) in 22 games last season with the Indy Fuel (ECHL), while also appearing in 22 AHL contests split between the Rockford IceHogs and the Chicago Wolves. Jordan initially played for the Icemen during the 2022-23 season, recording 26 points (17g, 9a) in 43 games and was named the ECHL Player of the Week for the week of January 9-15, 2023.

The 6-3, 216-pound forward has totaled 65 points (38g, 27a) in 105 ECHL games with the Icemen, Fuel and Kalamazoo Wings. Jordan has also made 84 AHL appearances, logging 13 points (8g, 4a) in time spent with Rockford, Chicago, Hartford Wolf Pack and the Cleveland Monsters.

Prior to turning pro, the Collinsville, Illinois resident posted 72 points (38g-34a) in 128 career games at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and 142 points (40g-102a) in 134 career games in the United States Hockey League with Omaha and Des Moines.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Garrett Van Wyhe (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Ivan Chukarov (D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Logan Cockerill (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Justin McRae (F)

Michael Gildon (F)

Josh Nodler (F)

Chase Lang (F)

Zach Jordan (F)

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

