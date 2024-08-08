ECHL MVP Hank Crone Signs with Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Hank Crone to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Crone, 26, enters his third professional season, first with Idaho, after spending the last two years primarily with the Allen Americans where he was named ECHL MVP during the 2022-23 season leading the league in points (105) and goals (49) in 69 games, becoming the first rookie to lead the league in scoring since 2011-12. In addition, the Dallas, TX native was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team, Rookie of the Year, and First All-Star Team. Last season the 5-foot-9, 160lb forward was under an AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves where he tallied one assist in three games. Last year he collected 55 points (17G, 38A) in 40 games with Allen.

In parts of two seasons in the ECHL Crone has accumulated 160 points (66G, 94A) in 109 career games with 11 points (2G, 9A) in 16 Kelly Cup Playoff games. During the 2022-23 season he led all ECHL skaters in power-play points (39) and finished third in goals (16). Last season, he had the longest points streak in the league (18 games, 31 points, 12/8-1/15) and the second longest goal streak in the league (7 games, 8 goals, 12/29-1/10).

Prior to professional hockey, he played four seasons of collegiate hockey with Boston University (2017-18), University of Denver (2019-21), and Northern Michigan University (2021-22) registering 81 points (26G, 55A) in 111 career games. Crone helped the Boston University Terries to the Hockey East Championship during the 2017-18 campaign. He spent parts of four seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) skating with the Omaha Lancers and Fargo Force appearing in 232 career games recording 179 points (62G, 117A).

