Knight Monsters Welcome Brett Boeing as Assistant Coach

August 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has hired Brett Boeing as assistant coach.

Boeing, 29, joins the Knight Monsters coaching staff from the United States Hockey League's (USHL) Dubuque Fighting Saints where he served as a Volunteer Assistant Coach. Boeing was a member of a coaching staff that helped guide the Fighting Saints to a President Cup Finals appearance this past season.

"I am really grateful for the opportunity to join the Tahoe Knight Monsters organization," said Boeing. "I'm excited to work under Alex (Loh) and to be able to learn from him and assist in building a winning culture. I want to thank Alex and the Tahoe Knight Monsters organization for giving me this opportunity. I am really looking forward to getting to Tahoe for the inaugural season."

This will mark Boeing's first season as a coach in professional hockey, but he is no stranger to the ECHL, having played three seasons in the league in stints with the Toledo Walleye, Reading Royals and Wichita Thunder from 2019-2023. In total, Boeing posted 87 points (38g, 49a) in 164 career ECHL games played during his career.

Prior to his professional playing career, Boeing played collegiately at UMass where he registered 31 points in 90 games. In addition, the Barrington, Illinois resident was also a standout player with the Dubuque Fighting Saints where he remains tied for the eighth-most goals scored in team history with 44.

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

