Knight Monsters Welcome Brett Boeing as Assistant Coach
August 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has hired Brett Boeing as assistant coach.
Boeing, 29, joins the Knight Monsters coaching staff from the United States Hockey League's (USHL) Dubuque Fighting Saints where he served as a Volunteer Assistant Coach. Boeing was a member of a coaching staff that helped guide the Fighting Saints to a President Cup Finals appearance this past season.
"I am really grateful for the opportunity to join the Tahoe Knight Monsters organization," said Boeing. "I'm excited to work under Alex (Loh) and to be able to learn from him and assist in building a winning culture. I want to thank Alex and the Tahoe Knight Monsters organization for giving me this opportunity. I am really looking forward to getting to Tahoe for the inaugural season."
This will mark Boeing's first season as a coach in professional hockey, but he is no stranger to the ECHL, having played three seasons in the league in stints with the Toledo Walleye, Reading Royals and Wichita Thunder from 2019-2023. In total, Boeing posted 87 points (38g, 49a) in 164 career ECHL games played during his career.
Prior to his professional playing career, Boeing played collegiately at UMass where he registered 31 points in 90 games. In addition, the Barrington, Illinois resident was also a standout player with the Dubuque Fighting Saints where he remains tied for the eighth-most goals scored in team history with 44.
The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 8, 2024
- Knight Monsters Welcome Brett Boeing as Assistant Coach - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Parker Bowman Returns for First Full Season with Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Andrew Jarvis, P.J. Fletcher Agree to Terms with Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Phantoms Re-Sign Jacob Gaucher - Reading Royals
- Bobby Russell Re-Signs for Fourth Season in Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Sign Forward Max Humitz - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Sign High-Scoring Forward Ryan Francis - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL MVP Hank Crone Signs with Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Dylan Fitze Returns to Grizzlies for 2024-25 Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Sign Trevor Mingoia - South Carolina Stingrays
- Indy Re-Signs Forward Sam Ruffin - Indy Fuel
- Icemen Add Size & Production with the Return of Zach Jordan - Jacksonville Icemen
- Nailers Re-Sign Peter Laviolette III - Wheeling Nailers
- Defenseman Colin Swoyer Signs with the Walleye for this Season - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Knight Monsters Welcome Brett Boeing as Assistant Coach
- Knight Monsters Announce 2024-25 Premium Knights Schedule
- Tahoe Knight Monsters: Knight Monsters Add Productive Veteran Forward Logan Nelson
- Knight Monsters Add Jeff Solow to Team's Defensive Corps
- Knight Monsters Agree to Terms with Rookie Defenseman Brandon Tabakin