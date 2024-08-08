Andrew Jarvis, P.J. Fletcher Agree to Terms with Gladiators

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward P.J. Fletcher and defenseman Andrew Jarvis ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Jarvis is set to begin his fourth professional season, after appearing in 101 combined games for both the Allen Americans and Tulsa Oilers. Over the course of his ECHL career, Jarvis has posted 15 points, all assists, while providing consistency and leadership from the blue line.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Gladiators," Andrew Jarvis said. "I cannot wait to compete and bring energy to a very talented group, while playing in front of Atlanta's amazing fans."

Hailing from Morrsiburg, Ontario, the 27-year-old defenseman played parts of five seasons in the Central Canada Hockey League, all coming with the Brockville Braves. Appearing in 229 games with the club, the left-shot defenseman recorded 119 points (26g-93a). Following his time in juniors, Jarvis played three seasons at Carleton University, collecting 20 points (2g-18a).

"Andrew is a hard-nosed defenseman who plays the game the right way," assistant coach Matt Ginn said. "He's a great teammate that will do whatever is required to win. He has worn a letter at various times during his career, which speaks to his character and leadership. We are excited to add Andrew's experience and look forward to him helping to anchor our blue line."

Fletcher, 23, signed his first professional contract this past March with the Florida Everblades, appearing in just three games. A native of Dana Point, California, Fletcher played one season of college hockey with Quinnipiac University during the 2019-20 campaign, suiting up in 30 games, adding six assists.

"I'm really excited to get things started in Atlanta," P.J. Fletcher mentioned. "I have heard only great things about the organization, so it should be a really fun season."

After one year with Quinnipiac, the 6-2, 201 pound forward would join the United States Hockey League's Dubuque Fighting Saints, recording 34 points (16g-18a) in 44 games. A return to the collegiate ranks would land Fletcher with the University of Miami (Ohio) where he posted 62 points (24g-38a) in 107 games played. During his final season with the club, Fletcher's 11 goals led the team, and served as a collegiate career high.

"P.J. is a big forward who can really shoot the puck and skate well," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "He played a lot of minutes in a big role with the University of Miami (Ohio) the last three years, and we believe his game will translate well to the professional level."

P.J. Fletcher and Andrew Jarvis join Josh Boyer, Dylan Carabia, Ryan Cranford, Brenden Datema, Drew DeRidder, Tyler Drevitch, Eric Neiley, Michael Marchesan, Blake Murray, Jackson Pierson, and Derek Topatigh as players who have officially signed with the Gladiators for the 2024-25 season.

