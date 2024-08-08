Thunder Sign High-Scoring Forward Ryan Francis

August 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Forward Ryan Francis with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Ryan Francis to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Francis, 22, joins the Thunder after splitting last season between the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign and ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In 31 regular-season games with Greenville last season, the Halifax, Nova Scotia native recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points. Francis also played 19 games with Ontario and had two points. During the 2022-23 season, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward had 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points with the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

"Ryan Francis is a proven point producer at the ECHL level, and a depth player at the AHL level," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He can make plays at top speed, is tenacious on the forecheck and is also willing to defend. We are excited about adding him into our top-six forward group!"

In 88 total ECHL games with Trois-Rivieres and Greenville, Francis has totaled 32 goals and 36 assists for 68 points. Prior to his professional career, the right-shooting forward played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Saint John and Cape Breton and had 86 goals and 167 assists for 253 points in 269 regular-season games.

Francis was drafted in 2020 by the Calgary Flames in the fifth round, 143rd overall.

