Phantoms Re-Sign Jacob Gaucher
August 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals' American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Jacob Gaucher has re-signed with the club for the 2024-25 season.
Gaucher, 23, prepares for his second season under an AHL-contract with Lehigh Valley, and his third professional career season overall. The 6'3", 185-pound, right shot forward totaled 16 points (8g-8a) in 59 regular season games with the Phantoms during the 2023-24 season. Gaucher was loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley twice and played three games for the Royals in the 2023-24 season.
A native of Longueuil, Quebec, Gaucher added two points (1g-1a) in six games during the Phantoms' Calder Cup Playoff run, which featured a series-clinching goal in overtime in game two of the Atlantic Division First Round best-of-three series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, April 26 at the PPL Center.
Gaucher played his entire rookie season with Reading in 2022-23 where he finished second on the team in assists (39) and third in points (61) in 71 regular season games. He added six goals and 12 points in 11 games for the Royals during the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
-
Opening Night at Santander Arena - Saturday, Oct. 26:
The countdown to the Reading Royals Opening Night at Santander Arena presented by Supportive Concepts is on for the 23rd season of Royals hockey in Berks County. The first home game of the season for the Royals is on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. against the Wheeling Nailers, who become divisional opponents with the Royals for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Fans can look for social media announcements on promotional deals, group outing opportunities and team events leading up to the home opener by following the Reading Royals on X, Instagram and Facebook.
In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street. Fans can enjoy family activities and games, music, inflatables, Slapshot and Ice Angel photo opportunities, red carpet introductions of the 2024-25 Royals, and MORE right up to the first puck drop of the season at home!
For only $119.99, you can secure your seat at Opening Night AND the following five other promotional games with our Big-6 Game Plan available now:
Military Appreciation & Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Solve IT Solutions - Dec. 9 vs Trois-Rivières
Flyers Affiliation Night, presented by Enersys - Jan. 18 vs. Jacksonville
Pink in the Rink & Women in Sports Night - Feb. 15 vs. Norfolk
Battle of the Badges & Superhero Night, presented by Matos Towing & Recovery - Mar. 1 vs. Maine
Fandemonium & Mental Health Night, presented by Betterview Counseling and Trauma Recovery - Apr. 12 vs. Worcester
Images from this story
|
Jacob Gaucher with the Reading Royals
