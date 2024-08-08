Phantoms Re-Sign Jacob Gaucher

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals' American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Jacob Gaucher has re-signed with the club for the 2024-25 season.

Gaucher, 23, prepares for his second season under an AHL-contract with Lehigh Valley, and his third professional career season overall. The 6'3", 185-pound, right shot forward totaled 16 points (8g-8a) in 59 regular season games with the Phantoms during the 2023-24 season. Gaucher was loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley twice and played three games for the Royals in the 2023-24 season.

A native of Longueuil, Quebec, Gaucher added two points (1g-1a) in six games during the Phantoms' Calder Cup Playoff run, which featured a series-clinching goal in overtime in game two of the Atlantic Division First Round best-of-three series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, April 26 at the PPL Center.

Gaucher played his entire rookie season with Reading in 2022-23 where he finished second on the team in assists (39) and third in points (61) in 71 regular season games. He added six goals and 12 points in 11 games for the Royals during the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

