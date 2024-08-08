K-Wings Sign Forward Max Humitz

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that forward Max Humitz has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for 2024-25 season.

"Max is a crafty forward that provides offense," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "Primarily, he plays on the wing, but he can play center as well which helps with our depth up the middle."

Humitz, 29, is a 5-foot 9-inch, 168-pound, Livonia, MI native who scored 37 points (15g-22a) in 53 games for the Fife Flyers in the EIHL last season. Humitz previously played 102 games for the K-Wings from 2021-23, scoring 27 goals and dishing out 25 assists with 40 penalty minutes.

In 2022-23, Humitz was traded to South Carolina in March and helped the Stingrays reach the Kelly Cup Playoffs with 16 points (9g-7a) and a +14 rating in 13 regular season games before contributing a pair of assists in five playoff games.

"I'm fired up to be back in Kalamazoo," Humitz said. "The fans are awesome, and we're going to have a solid team. I'm excited to get back on the ice at Wings Event Center."

The fifth-year pro scored five points (3g-2a) in eight games for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL as a rookie in 2020-21, and played 11 more games for the Griffins on loan from Kalamazoo the next season, scoring a goal with two assists.

Humitz suited up for 149 games at Lake Superior State from 2016-20, serving as co-captain with K-Wings teammate Collin Saccoman in his final season with the Lakers. He finished his college career with 64 goals and 47 assists, was a two-time WCHA All-Academic honoree, and earned third-team All-WCHA in 2018-19 & second-team all-conference in 2019-20.

The K-Wings continue shaping their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo also plans to set another Guinness World Record at the Home Opener on Oct. 19!

