Defenseman Colin Swoyer Signs with the Walleye for this Season

August 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Colin Swoyer will enter the Pond for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Swoyer, the native of Hinsdale, Illinois, spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the South Carolina Stingrays, tallying seven points (2G, 5A) and 30 penalty minutes in 40 games. The 26-year-old defenseman also saw action in four AHL games with the Hershey Bears, tallying three assists and six penalty minutes.

Swoyer has accumulated 22 points (3G, 19A) and 56 penalty minutes in 91 games in his pro career, spanning three seasons. He has 8 points (2G, 6A) and 34 penalty minutes in 46 ECHL games across two seasons between Wheeling and South Carolina. Swoyer has also skated in 45 AHL games as a pro, scoring 14 points (1G, 13A) with 22 penalty minutes in parts of three seasons, split between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey. Prior to his pro career, he played four seasons at Michigan Tech, collecting 72 points (14G, 58A) and 106 penalty minutes over 141 collegiate games as a Husky.

