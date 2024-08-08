Dylan Fitze Returns to Grizzlies for 2024-25 Season

Utah Grizzlies forward Dylan Fitze

West Valley City, Utah - Veteran forward Dylan Fitze is returning to the Utah Grizzlies for the 2024-25 season.

Fitze scored 21 goals and 20 assists in 55 games for the Grizzlies. Fitze scored the overtime game winning goal on January 5, 2024 at Newfoundland. He scored 3 goals on February 23, 2024 as Utah won 7-4 at Kansas City. It was the only Hat Trick by a Grizzlies player all season. Fitze had 9 multiple point games in the 2023-24 season, ranking 4th on the club.

Fitze was acquired in a trade from Orlando for Brian Bowen on March 24, 2022. In 136 games with the Grizzlies, he has 41 goals and 45 assists. In 24 playoff game Fitze has scored 9 goals and 3 assists. Dylan has played in 267 games in his professional career, scoring 147 points (70 goals, 67 assists).

The Utah Grizzlies 30th regular season in team history begins on October 18 at Idaho. The Grizzlies home opener is on November 1, 2024 vs Allen. Ticket packages and season tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Grizzlies announced signings for the 2024-25 season: Forwards Aaron Aragon, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Jack Jacome, Luke Manning, Mick Messner. Max Neill and defenseman Kabore Dunn.

