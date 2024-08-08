Parker Bowman Returns for First Full Season with Rush

August 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the signing of forward Parker Bowman to a contract for the 2024-25 season. Bowman, who joined the Rush after his collegiate career ended in February, will begin his first full professional season.

Bowman, 25, was the Rush's first college-to-pro signee of the 2023-24 season when he inked his deal on February 27th. He became a part of Rapid City's late-season push which featured a 7-3-1 record in its final 11 games. The 6-foot, 186-pound Bowman scored four goals, including a power play goal, in 18 games played.

"I am incredibly fortunate to be back with the Rush for another season," said Bowman. "I am looking forward to building off the momentum we created last year and continuing to strengthen the culture around the Rush logo. What excites me the most is hitting the ice again with the team, and getting to know the community and our amazing fans even better."

Bowman, a native of Bracebridge, Ontario, spent his four-year collegiate career at Nipissing University in North Bay, Ontario, where he served as captain for two consecutive seasons. Before going off to college, Bowman turned in an 88-point season with Powassan in the NOJHL, where he also wore the 'C'.

He played two full years of major junior hockey with the QMJHL's Rimouski Océanic, the same program that developed Sidney Crosby.

"When we really started to turn things around and give our push at the end of last season, it was when players like Parker came in," said Scott Burt, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He came highly recommended out of college. He is a bulldog out there who is not afraid to get to the dirty areas or drop the mitts. He took a lot of key draws and killed penalties for us. My teams are based on hard work and effort, and Parker has that. We will look for him to bring that energy every single day."

The Rush has announced the following seven signed players:

Forwards (4): Tyler Burnie, Maurizio Colella, Simon Boyko, Parker Bowman

Defensemen (2): Zack Hoffman, Aaron Hyman

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

Single-game tickets for opening weekend are on sale now! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. The Rush kicks off its 17th season in the Black Hills on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

