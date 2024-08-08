Indy Re-Signs Forward Sam Ruffin

August 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced on Thursday that they have re-signed forward Sam Ruffin to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Ruffin is a Westfield, Indiana native that played for the Indiana Jr. Ice 16U team in the 2013-14 season before playing two seasons at Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana.

The 5'9" forward then played two seasons for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) where he scored 87 points in 115 games and helped the Ice Dogs to the playoffs both seasons. In his final season with Fairbanks, he tallied ten points in eleven games in their playoff run.

He spent the 2018-19 season at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks where he played 29 games before transferring to Adrian College where he played the next four seasons, scoring 136 points in 103 games, and became a NCAA III champion in 2019-20 with fellow Fuel teammates from last season, Cam Gray and Andrew Bellant and then again in 2022-23 with Matus Spodniak.

While at Adrian, Ruffin majored in Business Administration with a minor in Sports Management and was active with the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which helps find cures for children with cancer.

Last year, Ruffin had ten points in 30 games with the Fuel in his first professional season.

