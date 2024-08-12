Icemen Add Defensemen Dilan Peters & Carter Allen

August 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defensemen Dilan Peters & Carter Allen for the 2024-25 season.

Peters, 23, brings size to the Icemen blue line, standing at 6-6, 218-pounds. Peters has registered five points (5a) with 41 penalty minutes in 31 ECHL games in stints with the Wheeling Nailers, Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals and Indy Fuel from 2022-2024. Peters also appeared in four games with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls last season. Prior to turning pro, The Sarnia, Ontario resident played two junior seasons in the NAHL where he posted five points (1g, 4a) with 106 penalty minutes in time with the Shreveport Mudbugs and St. Cloud Norsemen (2019-2021).

Allen, 27, joins the Icemen after playing last season overseas with the Coventry Blaze of the EIHL, logging six assists in 45 games. The 6-0, 205-pound defender collected three points (1g, 2a) in 27 ECHL games split between the Cincinnati Cyclones and South Carolina Stingrays during the 2022-23 season. The year prior (2021-22), Allen appeared in 63 games with South Carolina posting ten assists with 58 penalty minutes. The Lambton Shores, Ontario resident totaled 22 points (4g, 18a) with 79 penalty minutes during his three collegiate seasons at SUNY-Oswego from 2017-2020.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Garrett Van Wyhe (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Ivan Chukarov (D)

Carter Allen (D)

Dilan Peters (D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Logan Cockerill (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Justin McRae (F)

Michael Gildon (F)

Josh Nodler (F)

Chase Lang (F)

Zach Jordan (F)

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

