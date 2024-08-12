Swamp Rabbits Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today the team's Promotional Schedule for the 2024-25 ECHL Season.

The schedule features 23 different theme nights, in addition to eight different specialty jerseys. Below is the 2024-25 Promotional Schedule (please note dates and times are subject to change):

October 18th - OPENING NIGHT, presented by Bon Secours

Our 15th Opening Night in the Upstate features a pregame party on the Furman Plaza, highlighted by live music, interactive games, and an orange carpet walk-in featuring the entire Swamp Rabbits roster. There will also be a special rally towel giveaway as fans enter Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 25th - PROJECT SEARCH NIGHT, presented by Bon Secours

This game showcases the eighth class of Bon Secours Project Search interns in the program. The goal of Project Search is for the students to gain necessary skills and experience for competitive employment wherever they seek it after their time with the program ends.

November 9th - STAR WARS NIGHT, presented by Champion Comfort Experts

It's a fan-favorite that's the talk of the galaxy! We'll have a special giveaway, in addition to Star Wars costumeers for all fans to interact with throughout the night. Additionally, we'll have our 5th Line Club auction following the conclusion of the game

November 13th - SCHOOL DAY GAME

For the first time in six years, the Swamp Rabbits will host a 10:30am puck drop, and welcome schools from all around the Upstate. The game features educational opportunities surround STEM education, including the science of hockey and other fun learning activations for all school children in attendance.

November 16th - FAITH AND FAMILY DAY

Making a return to our promotional schedule, the game features a special 4:00pm puck drop, one of two on Saturday this season, and highlights faith, family, fellowship, and hockey.

November 24th - FIRST RESPONDERS DAY

This annual promotion celebrates and honors our local first responders that sacrifice so much to our community safe. We will have a pregame party on the Furman Plaza with a "Touch a Truck", in addition to other fun activities highlighting local law enforcement, firefighting, and emergency medical service, among many others.

December 14th - TEDDY BEAR TOSS, presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving

Specialty Jersey Game

Another staple of any team's hockey season, this night focuses on giving back to our phenomenal Upstate community. Swamp Rabbits fans that bring a stuffed animal will throw them out onto the ice following the first Swamp Rabbits goal of the game. All stuffed animals collected will be donated to children throughout the Christmas season. Over the last four seasons, the Swamp Rabbits have collected over 16,000 bears, with a record 6,500 in the 2023-24 season. Additionally, we will have our first specialty jersey auction of the season following the conclusion of the game, with proceeds benefiting Fire Pit Ranch, a mentorship program dedicated to teaching local youth life skills.

December 19th - RETRO NIGHT

Help us throw it back to some of the hottest decades of the 1900's, from the 50's all the way to the 90's. Dress like your favorite decade and enjoy an old-style feel to one of the oldest sports in existence.

December 28th - CHRISTMAS VACATION NIGHT

We dedicate this new promotional game to the Griswold Family Christmas! Help us celebrate the hap-hap-happiest Christmas with one of the most iconic Christmas movies of all-time! We're kicking off our old-fashioned family Christmas game by heading out onto the ice in the old front-wheel drive sleigh to embrace the frosty majesty of the winter landscape. As the immortal quote goes, "It's a beaut, Clark. It's a beaut!"

December 31st - NEW YEAR'S EVE GAME, presented by Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet

Specialty Jersey Game

Take in the newest tradition of the Upstate with the family-friendliest New Year's Eve party ever. Hop into the New Year with the Swamp Rabbits, featuring a special 6:00pm puck drop, a specialty jersey, indoor fireworks postgame, and a youth jersey replica giveaway.

January 10th - STICK IT TO CANCER NIGHT, presented by Bon Secours

Specialty Jersey Game

One of the most meaningful nights in hockey and emotionally charged games of the year, help team up with us to fight the insidious disease we all know as cancer. Throughout the night, we will recognize courageous men and women in our community currently fighting, those who have fought and survived, and those who have lost their lives to cancer. The evening features specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off following the conclusion of the game, with proceeds benefitting the Bon Secours St. Francis Foundation.

January 11th - POST GAME CONCERT NIGHT, presented by KW Beverage

Stick around after the game for a postgame concert from a nationally touring act to be announced at a later date.

January 25th - NASCAR NIGHT, presented by Arthrex

Specialty Jersey Game

Greenville, get ready to start your engines! NASCAR Night passes through for a fourth lap around the track! The evening features specialty fire suit jerseys, and drivers from all levels of racing, from local drivers to NASCAR Cup Series racers. Join us for a pregame party, driver meet and greet, and crew chief Q+A, in addition to other fun NASCAR/motorsports themed fun and games.

February 16th - STOMPER'S BIRTHDAY, presented by Big Air Trampoline Park

Join us for some mascot mayhem as we celebrate our favorite rabbit's birthday! Stomper turns ELEVEN this season and will be joined by all of his mascot friends for shenanigans, hilarity, and fun times had by all. Join us after the game at Hall of Fame Sports Grill for a postgame birthday party with cake!

February 17th - GREENVILLE HOCKEY HERITAGE DAY

Specialty Jersey Game

For those unaware, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits history is older than just 15 years. The team started as the Johnstown Chiefs, one of the "Original Five" ECHL Teams back in the 1988-89 season. The team relocated from Johnstown to Greenville prior to the start of the 2010-11 campaign. We will honor that rich heritage with a specialty jersey, special guests, and more. Puck drop is 4:00pm on a special holiday afternoon.

February 22nd - MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT, presented by Budweiser

Specialty Jersey game

Help us salute and honor all military, active, veteran, and remembered, in this staple night of our season. We will once again showcase one of the largest American flags ever on ice for the performance of our national anthem during pregame ceremonies. Watch our star-spangled specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off following the game, soar on the ice.

March 14th - GIRLS NIGHT OUT

Ladies, it's time for a Girls Night Out at a Swamp Rabbits game! Enjoy a night filled with wine tasting, local female owned businesses, and hockey!

March 15th - KID'S DAY, presented by Armada Law

Join us for a special 4:00pm puck drop on March 15th for a game enjoyed by children of all ages! Watch as our game gets taken over by local youth, in addition to other fun and engaging activities for kids to enjoy!

March 16th - ST. PATRICK'S DAY GAME, presented by Helacious

Specialty Jersey Game

Don't be full of blarney and come watch the Swamp Rabbits whack away at the puck with their shillelaghs on St Patrick's Day! Help us put the GREEN in Greenville as we pay homage to the man that drove the snakes out of Ireland with specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned after the game

March 23rd - INTERNATIONAL DAY

A new promotion on our schedule, come celebrate the cultures and heritages of our Greenville community! Enjoy special food trucks, imported beer, and more for a game celebrating the diversity of our city.

March 28th - HOCKEY & HOPS, presented by KW Beverage

A fan-favorite event, join us for a day filled with beer of all types and hockey!

April 5th - KINGS NIGHT

Specialty Jersey Game

Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the two-time Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings! The game features our Kings-themed warmup jerseys, presented by Fluor, that will be auctioned off following the game. All proceeds benefit Fluor Cares and Golf for Greenville.

April 6th - FAN APPRECIATION DAY, presented by Fluor

For the final home game of the season, it's time to celebrate YOU, the best fans in hockey. We'll throw a pregame party on the plaza, have a team poster giveaway, and more fun activities to thank you for all your support throughout the season!

