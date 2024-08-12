Indy Signs Forward Brandon Saigeon

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced on Monday that they have signed forward Brandon Saigeon to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Saigeon joins the Fuel from the Wichita Thunder where he played 11 games last season after being traded there by the Kalamazoo Wings. In Kalamazoo, he played 87 games over two seasons and tallied 43 points.

The 6'1 center played 49 games for the Wheeling Nailers during the 2021-22 season where he had seven goals and fourteen assists. Prior to that, Saigeon made his professional debut in 2019 with the Utah Grizzlies. He played 51 games for the Grizzlies, tallying 18 points in his rookie season.

The Grimsby, Ontario native played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Oshawa Generals and Hamilton Bulldogs. He helped his team to the playoffs in three of those seasons including the 2017-18 campaign where he had 25 points in 21 playoff games for the Bulldogs. Saigeon won an OHL championship with Hamilton that season.

Saigeon, 26, was drafted 140th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

