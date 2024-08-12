Jermain Re-Joins Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the signing of forward Nick Jermain on Monday. Jermain returns to Maine after spending parts of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with the organization.

Jermain, 28, is originally from Cos Cob, CT, and first came to the Mariners from the Fort Wayne Komets in January 2022 trade. The 2021-22 campaign was his rookie season, and he totaled 31 points in 67 games between the two teams - 16 of which came as a Mariner. Jermain then re-signed in Maine for the 2022-23 season, where he would score the game-winning overtime goal on opening night at Trois-Rivieres. Jermain continued his strong start to the season by scoring five goals over the first six games. He finished the 2022-23 season with nine points (six goals, three assists) in 24 games before departing for Slovakia.

Jermain returned to the ECHL to play for the Trois-Rivieres Lions at the start of last season. After 20 games with the Lions, he again went overseas to play in France for Anglet of Ligue Magnus. There he registered 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 14 regular season games and three more points in three playoff contests.

In addition to France and Slovakia, Jermain has also played in the United Kingdom, spending the 2020-21 season with the Coventry Blaze. Prior to that, he spent four years with Quinnipiac University's NCAA DI program, where he captained the team in his senior season.

"At this point I've been with so many teams in so many different countries that I have a lot better idea of what makes a great organization," said Jermain. "I wish it didn't take me such a long route to figure out how good it was in Maine. It was a pretty easy decision to come back."

The Mariners have now announced twelve players to the 2024-2025 roster.

