Wichita Signs Rookie Power Foward Litke

August 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of rookie forward Aidan Litke for the 2024-25 season.

Litke, 21, turns pro after playing a four-year junior career in the Western Hockey League. A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound power forward spent two seasons with the Portland Winterhawks. He tallied 67 points (31g, 36a) in 123 games before being traded to the Edmonton Oil Kings prior the start of last season.

Litke was leading the Oil Kings in scoring, registering 11 points (4g, 7a) in nine games, but his season was cut short due to an injury.

Prior to his WHL career, Litke played 30 games for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's OCN Blizzard between 2019-20 and 2020-21. He recorded 29 points (16g, 13) in 30 games.

