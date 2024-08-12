Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Joey Cipollone for 2024-25 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Joey Cipollone to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Cipollone, 25, signs with the Railers for his first ECHL contract and his second professional season. He played with the Railers while under contract with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey league for the 2023-24 season. In 63 games played for Worcester during the 2023-24 season, Cipollone had 22 points (7G, 15A).

"Adding Joey to our lineup gives us tremendous depth," Head Coach Bob Deraney said. "Every successful team needs to have depth at every position. Joey was a terrific situational player for us last season. There is no question we're going to benefit from him defensively, and we're going to look for him to add to his game offensively this season."

Cipollone began his professional career following a three-year stint and an NCAA National Championship in 2023 with the Quinnipiac University Bobcats. In 107 games with the Bobcats, the Purchase, NY native scored 38 points (19G, 19A) to go with 22 penalty minutes and a +33 rating. He previously spent two years with the University of Vermont Catamounts from 2018-19 to 2019-20. With Vermont, the 5'11", 185lb forward had 20 points in 47 games played. Cipollone spent two separate seasons with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League during 2017-18 & 2019-20. In 75 career USHL games, he scored 19 points (10G, 9A) to go with 24 penalty minutes and a -3 rating.

"I'm fired up," Cipollone said. "After last year, there was really no where else I wanted to be. We definitely have a lot of unfinished business. We've all got a chip on our shoulder."

The Railers have announced seventeen players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Cipollone joins Artyom Kulakov, Matt DeMelis, Austin Heidemann, Matthew Barnaby Jr., Ryan Dickinson, Jordan Kaplan, Michael Bullion, Griffin Loughran, John Muse, Cole Donhauser, Ryan Verrier, Colin Jacobs, Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the seventeen signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

