Idaho Steelheads Game One and Two Playoff Tickets on Sale Now
April 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) has announced that Game One and Two Playoff Tickets are on sale NOW.
The Idaho Steelheads will host Game One of the First Round on Monday, Apr. 22 and Game Two on Wednesday, Apr. 24 at the Idaho Central Arena with puck drop at 7:10 p.m. Tickets start at just $19.
Tickets may be purchased or at the Idaho Central Arena Box Office, online at idahosteelheads.com, or by calling the Steelheads box office at 208-331-TIXS. Tickets for Game Six (Tuesday, Apr. 30) and Game Seven (Wednesday, May. 1) will go on sale at a future date if necessary.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on 95.3 FM and 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".
