Walleye Announce 2024 Playoff Roster
April 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have announced their roster for the 2024 Kelly Cup playoffs.
Goaltenders (2): Jan Bednar and John Lethemon
Defensemen (8): Cole Cameron, Matt Anderson, Brendon Michaelian, Michael Prapavessis, Jacob Graves, Riley McCourt, Jed Pietila, and Grant Gabriele
Forwards (14): Sam Craggs, Riley Sawchuk, Chase Gresock, Brandon Hawkins, Dalton Messina, Trenton Bliss, Orrin Centazzo, Brady Gilmour, Jason Wilms, Conlan Keenan, Brandon Kruse, Darian Pilon, Alexandre Doucet, and Mitchell Lewandowski
Game 1 of the Kelly Cup playoffs is this Friday, April 19 at the Huntington Center against the Kalamazoo Wings. Tickets and more information are available at www.toledowalleye.com.
