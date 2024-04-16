Walleye Announce 2024 Playoff Roster

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have announced their roster for the 2024 Kelly Cup playoffs.

Goaltenders (2): Jan Bednar and John Lethemon

Defensemen (8): Cole Cameron, Matt Anderson, Brendon Michaelian, Michael Prapavessis, Jacob Graves, Riley McCourt, Jed Pietila, and Grant Gabriele

Forwards (14): Sam Craggs, Riley Sawchuk, Chase Gresock, Brandon Hawkins, Dalton Messina, Trenton Bliss, Orrin Centazzo, Brady Gilmour, Jason Wilms, Conlan Keenan, Brandon Kruse, Darian Pilon, Alexandre Doucet, and Mitchell Lewandowski

Game 1 of the Kelly Cup playoffs is this Friday, April 19 at the Huntington Center against the Kalamazoo Wings. Tickets and more information are available at www.toledowalleye.com.

