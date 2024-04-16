Idaho's Kudla Named 2023-24 ECHL Defenseman of the Year
April 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Patrick Kudla of the Idaho Steelheads is the ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2023-24 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.
Jalen Smereck of Cincinnati finished second, followed by Idaho's Matt Register, Kyle Mayhew of Utah and Toledo's Riley McCourt.
The ECHL will announce the winners of the Hockey Operations Department of the Year and the John Brophy Coach of the Year Award on Wednesday.
Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Kudla ranked third among ECHL defensemen with 60 points and 50 assists and was tied for 10th with 10 goals. He was tied for eighth among blueliners with 14 power-play assists and was one of just two defensemen in the League to average at least one point-per-game during the 2023-24 season.
ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners
2023-24 Patrick Kudla, Idaho Steelheads
2022-23 Owen Headrick, Idaho Steelheads
2021-22 Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies
2020-21 Les Lancaster, Allen Americans
2019-20 Alex Breton, Allen Americans
2018-19 Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers
2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades
2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign
2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators
2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals
2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye
2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings
2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces
2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers
2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots
2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves
2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express
2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers
1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm
1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights
1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers
1988-89 Kelly Szautner, Erie Panthers
