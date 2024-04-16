Russell Reassigned to Barracuda

Wichita Thunder forward Mitchell Russell

(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Mitchell Russell has been reassigned by the Sharks from the Thunder to the Barracuda.

Russell, 23, had a strong finish to the season. The Peterborough, Ontario native had seven points (4g, 3a) in his last five games, which included a stretch of goals in three-straight. Russell recorded his first two-goal game of his pro career on Friday night and also added an assist. He finished with 22 points (9g, 13a) in 35 games this season.

Prior to turning pro, he played five years in the Ontario Hockey League with Owen Sound and North Bay. He served as an alternate captain with the Battalion this past season while piling up 88 points (41g, 47a) in 64 games. He also registered 22 points (11g, 11a) in 11 playoff games for North Bay.

