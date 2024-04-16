K-Wings Announce 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs Roster

April 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced their 2024 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs roster Tuesday.

The Central Division Semifinal starts this Friday, April 19 at 7:15 p.m. EDT against the Toledo Walleye at Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. Kalamazoo's Playoff Roster features 24 players: 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders, as outlined alphabetically by position below.

Forwards (14)

18 Collin Adams, 19 Erik Bradford, *21 Brian Chambers, *4 Evan Dougherty, *7 David Keefer, 44 Ayden MacDonald, 9 Luke Morgan, *10 Ted Nichol, *76 Jack Olmstead, 25 Josh Passolt (ABT), 43 Quinn Preston, *81 Jordan Seyfert, 74 Tanner Sorenson, 93 Justin Taylor.

Defensemen (8)

*5 Derek Daschke (ABT), *14 Steve Holtz, 3 Michael Joyaux (ABT), *90 Jay Keranen, *15 Jacob Nordqvist, 39 Chad Nychuk (ABT), 29 Chaz Reddekopp, 55 Connor Walters

Goaltenders (2)

*34 Jonathan Lemieux (ABT) and 79 Hunter Vorva

(* denotes Rookie)

Kalamazoo (0-0) is back in action Friday at 7:15 p.m. EDT against Toledo (0-0) to kick off the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinal at Huntington Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.