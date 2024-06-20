K-Wings Acquire Forward Ryan Cox, Complete Reading Trade
June 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday the acquisition of rights to forward Ryan Cox from the Reading Royals. The transaction completes the future trade agreement executed on January 15 with Reading for defenseman Kurt Gosselin.
Cox, 25, is a St. Albert, Alberta native entering his second professional season after playing 58 games combined with Orlando (7g-6a) and Reading (7g-6a) last season.
The 5-foot 11-inch forward joined the Toledo Walleye (5g-6a | 12 GP) straight out of Niagara University (NCAA) in 2022-23. In his collegiate career, Cox played 152 games across five seasons (2018-2023) for the Purple Eagles, scoring 35 goals with 34 assists and 69 penalty minutes.
Stay tuned for more roster updates ahead of Kalamazoo's 50th Anniversary season's Home Opener this October.
--
Kalamazoo Wings Group Early Bird specials, Half-Season Ticket Packages, Season Ticket Packages and Business Insider Season Tickets are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 20, 2024
- Solar Bears Announce Future Considerations Trades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Complete Future Consideration Deals - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ghost Pirates Finalize 2023-24 Future Considerations - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Acquire Fournier to Complete Futures Trade - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Announce Completions of Future Consideration Deals - Reading Royals
- Mariners Complete Future Considerations Trades - Maine Mariners
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Completions of Future Considerations Deals - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - June 20 - ECHL
- Nailers Announce Details of Future Considerations Trades - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Tyson Fawcett - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Acquire Former NHL Draft Selection in Completion of Future Considerations Deal - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Ryan Cox, Complete Reading Trade - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Holding Frozen Yogurt Fundraiser at Yogo Crazy on June 25 for Slapshot Charities - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.