K-Wings Acquire Forward Ryan Cox, Complete Reading Trade

June 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday the acquisition of rights to forward Ryan Cox from the Reading Royals. The transaction completes the future trade agreement executed on January 15 with Reading for defenseman Kurt Gosselin.

Cox, 25, is a St. Albert, Alberta native entering his second professional season after playing 58 games combined with Orlando (7g-6a) and Reading (7g-6a) last season.

The 5-foot 11-inch forward joined the Toledo Walleye (5g-6a | 12 GP) straight out of Niagara University (NCAA) in 2022-23. In his collegiate career, Cox played 152 games across five seasons (2018-2023) for the Purple Eagles, scoring 35 goals with 34 assists and 69 penalty minutes.

Stay tuned for more roster updates ahead of Kalamazoo's 50th Anniversary season's Home Opener this October.

--

Kalamazoo Wings Group Early Bird specials, Half-Season Ticket Packages, Season Ticket Packages and Business Insider Season Tickets are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.