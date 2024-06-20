Americans Announce Several Future Considerations Trades

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, who will begin their 16th season of professional hockey this October announced the completion of several futures deals today.

The Americans traded forward Grant Hebert, to the Reading Royals completing the Solag Bakich trade from last season.

The Americans sent forward Mikael Robidoux to the Orlando Solar Bears to complete a trade from last year involving Syracuse (AHL), contracted player Bennett MacArthur, who was assigned to Allen by the Crunch. The Solar Bears owned MacAthur's ECHL rights. In turn, Orlando traded Robidoux to the Wheeling Nailers.

The Americans traded forward Colin Jacobs to the ECHL Champion Florida Everblades completing the Blake Murray assignment to Allen last year. In turn he was traded to Idaho by Florida (ECHL).

Jordan-Ty Fournier was traded to the Rapid City Rush as the player to be named later in the James Hardie deal last season.

The Americans traded forward Serron Noel to the Fort Wayne Komets completing a futures trade from last year.

The Americans open their 16th training camp in Allen this October. The home opener against the Western Conference Champion Kansas City Mavericks, is scheduled for Friday, October 25th.

