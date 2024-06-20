ECHL Transactions - June 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, June 20, 2024:

Allen:

Delete Grant Hebert, F traded to Reading

Delete Serron Noel, F traded to Fort Wayne

Delete Colin Jacobs, F traded to Florida

Delete Mikael Robidoux, F traded to Orlando

Delete Jordan-Ty Fournier, F traded to Rapid City

Atlanta:

Delete Brendan Hoffman, F traded to Idaho

Cincinnati:

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F traded to South Carolina

Florida:

Delete Colin Jacobs, F traded to Idaho

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F traded to Cincinnati

Delete Robert Carpenter, F traded to Cincinnati

Delete Dustyn McFaul, D traded to Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne:

Delete Serron Noel, F traded to Tulsa

Idaho:

Delete Brandon Saigeon, F traded to Indy

Indy:

Delete Santino Centorame, D traded to Florida

Jacksonville:

Delete Scott Allan, D traded to Adirondack

Maine:

Delete Reid Stefanson, F traded to Savannah

Orlando:

Delete Mikael Robidoux, F traded to Wheeling

Delete T.J. Walsh, F traded to Wichita

Delete Luke Boka, F traded to Worcester

Reading:

Delete Ryan Cox, F traded to Kalamazoo

Delete Jake Smith, F traded to Orlando

Delete Tyson Fawcett, F traded to Greenville

Savannah:

Delete Tanner Vescio, D traded to Wheeling

South Carolina:

Delete Marko Reifenberger, F traded to Norfolk

Toledo:

Delete Chase Gresock, F traded to Atlanta

Utah:

Delete Robbie Stucker, D traded to Orlando

Wheeling:

Delete Felix Pare, F traded to Maine

Delete Vincent De Mey, F traded to Idaho

Wichita:

Delete Brandon Saigeon, F traded to Idaho

Worcester:

Delete Luke Boka, F traded to Savannah

