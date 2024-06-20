ECHL Transactions - June 20
June 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, June 20, 2024:
Allen:
Delete Grant Hebert, F traded to Reading
Delete Serron Noel, F traded to Fort Wayne
Delete Colin Jacobs, F traded to Florida
Delete Mikael Robidoux, F traded to Orlando
Delete Jordan-Ty Fournier, F traded to Rapid City
Atlanta:
Delete Brendan Hoffman, F traded to Idaho
Cincinnati:
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F traded to South Carolina
Florida:
Delete Colin Jacobs, F traded to Idaho
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F traded to Cincinnati
Delete Robert Carpenter, F traded to Cincinnati
Delete Dustyn McFaul, D traded to Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne:
Delete Serron Noel, F traded to Tulsa
Idaho:
Delete Brandon Saigeon, F traded to Indy
Indy:
Delete Santino Centorame, D traded to Florida
Jacksonville:
Delete Scott Allan, D traded to Adirondack
Maine:
Delete Reid Stefanson, F traded to Savannah
Orlando:
Delete Mikael Robidoux, F traded to Wheeling
Delete T.J. Walsh, F traded to Wichita
Delete Luke Boka, F traded to Worcester
Reading:
Delete Ryan Cox, F traded to Kalamazoo
Delete Jake Smith, F traded to Orlando
Delete Tyson Fawcett, F traded to Greenville
Savannah:
Delete Tanner Vescio, D traded to Wheeling
South Carolina:
Delete Marko Reifenberger, F traded to Norfolk
Toledo:
Delete Chase Gresock, F traded to Atlanta
Utah:
Delete Robbie Stucker, D traded to Orlando
Wheeling:
Delete Felix Pare, F traded to Maine
Delete Vincent De Mey, F traded to Idaho
Wichita:
Delete Brandon Saigeon, F traded to Idaho
Worcester:
Delete Luke Boka, F traded to Savannah
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 20, 2024
- Americans Announce Several Future Considerations Trades - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Complete Future Considerations Trades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Announce Future Considerations Trades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Complete Future Consideration Deals - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ghost Pirates Finalize 2023-24 Future Considerations - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Acquire Fournier to Complete Futures Trade - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Announce Completions of Future Consideration Deals - Reading Royals
- Mariners Complete Future Considerations Trades - Maine Mariners
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Completions of Future Considerations Deals - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - June 20 - ECHL
- Nailers Announce Details of Future Considerations Trades - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Tyson Fawcett - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Acquire Former NHL Draft Selection in Completion of Future Considerations Deal - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Ryan Cox, Complete Reading Trade - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Holding Frozen Yogurt Fundraiser at Yogo Crazy on June 25 for Slapshot Charities - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.