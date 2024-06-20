Nailers Announce Details of Future Considerations Trades

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced the details of their four future considerations trades.

The Nailers have acquired the rights to forward Mikael Robidoux from the Orlando Solar Bears, which completes the trade that sent defenseman Avery Winslow to Orlando. Robidoux, 25, has played in three full ECHL seasons and four total, as he has suited up with Maine, Kansas City, and Allen. Mikael has spent his last two seasons with the Americans, and has filled up every column of the stat sheet. The native of La Prairie, Québec native has tallied 16 goals, 18 assists, and 34 points in 136 career games, but the number that jumps off of the page is his 704 career penalty minutes. Robidoux's best offensive season came in 2022-23 with Allen, when he finished with nine goals and 16 points. His highest penalty minute total was 258 with the Mavericks in 2021-22.

The Nailers have acquired the rights to defenseman Tanner Vescio from the Savannah Ghost Pirates, which completes the trade that sent defenseman Brandon Hickey's rights to Savannah. Vescio, 26, is coming off of his rookie season, which saw him produce three goals, three assists, and six points in 38 games with the Ghost Pirates. Prior to turning pro, the native of Blaine, Minnesota played four seasons of college hockey at Northern Michigan University, where he recorded five goals, eight assists, and 13 points in 88 contests.

The Nailers have traded the rights to forward Félix Paré to the Maine Mariners, which completes the trade that sent forward William Provost to Wheeling. Paré, 24, played parts of three seasons with the Nailers, before joining the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers this past January. Félix accumulated 12 goals, 23 assists, and 35 points in 120 career games in a Wheeling uniform. The native of Levis, Québec enjoyed his highest point total with 15 in 2022-23, while his highest goal total was seven in 2021-22.

The Nailers have traded the rights to forward Vincent de Mey to the Idaho Steelheads, which completes the trade that sent defenseman Colin Van Den Hurk to Wheeling. de Mey, 26, did not appear in a game with the Nailers, and has one assist in 25 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Fort Wayne, and Idaho. Prior to turning pro, the native of Los Angeles, California played five seasons of college hockey at Northern Michigan University, where he compiled 40 goals, 31 assists, and 71 points in 162 games.

The next key offseason date is June 22nd, when teams submit their Season Ending Rosters. Teams may begin signing players on June 23rd for the 2024-25 season.

