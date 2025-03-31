Taylor Gauthier Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 24-30.

Gauthier, 24, was nearly perfect last weekend, as he turned away 42 of the 43 shots he faced to earn two key victories over the Cincinnati Cyclones. On Friday, Taylor denied all 18 Cincinnati attempts to earn his second shutout of the season and seventh of his Wheeling career to move him into a tie for third on the team's all-time list. The final score of the weekend opener was 2-0, as the Nailers scored both of their goals in the first period. The netminder's shutout streak dating back to the second period of the previous Sunday lasted for 122:54 before the Cyclones eventually solved him for their only goal of the weekend series. Gauthier made 24 saves on 25 shots in Saturday's 4-1 triumph, when Derek Army set the team record for wins by a head coach.

The native of Calgary, Alberta is enjoying another elite season between the pipes for Wheeling in his third year as a pro. After being named ECHL Goaltender of the Year a season ago, Taylor has seen his goals against average and save percentage numbers get even better, as he is currently 15-10-2 with a 2.06 goals against average and a .928 save percentage. The .928 save percentage is the second best in the ECHL, while his 2.06 goals against average ranks fourth in the league. Gauthier could also be in the running for ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March, thanks to a 1.18 goals against average and .957 save percentage - both were the best among goaltenders with at least five starts.

This is the fifth time in his career that Gauthier has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Week, which establishes a new record for Wheeling in weekly league honors. He was previously tied at four with fellow goaltender Peter Delmas. Taylor is also the fourth Nailer this season to earn a league award, as he joins Jack Beck (Player of the Week; Dec. 23-29), Mats Lindgren (Player of the Month; Nov.), and Sergei Murashov (Rookie of the Month; Nov.).

The Nailers will have another weekend full of home games ahead of them, as the Reading Royals will come to town for games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday night's 7:10 tilt is a Frosty Friday with $2 beers. Saturday night at 7:10 is the highlight game of the weekend - the third annual Wizards & Wands Nights. There will be a brand new wand giveaway, Butterbeer specials, chocolate frogs, a Sorting Hat, Quidditch during intermission, and so much more. The final game of the weekend will be Sunday at 4:10, and fans will have the chance to skate with the entire team after the contest. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.