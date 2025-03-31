Thomas Milic Named ECHL Goalie of the Month
March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Thomas Milic of the Norfolk Admirals has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March.
Milic went 7-2-2 with one shutout, a 1.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937 in 11 appearances during the month.
The 21-year-old allowed two goals or less and made at least 25 saves in eight of his 11 outings during the month, while making 30 or saves in four games. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 2 after going 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .981 in two appearances.
Under a Ntional Hockey League contract with Winnipeg, Milic is 11-5-2 in 18 appearances for the Admirals this season with three shutouts, a 1.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935. He has also seen action in 18 games for Manitoba of the American Hockey League.
A native of Coquitlam, British Columbia, Milic has appeared in 36 career ECHL games with Norfolk going 22-8-5 with five shutouts, a 2.13 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922. He is 24-19-4 in 51 career AHL outings with the Moose with one shutout, a 2.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.
Prior to turning pro, Milic appeared in 91 career games with Seattle of the Western Hockey League going 60-23-6 with eight shutouts, a 2.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.
