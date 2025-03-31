Wheeling's Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Taylor Gauthier of the Wheeling Nailers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 24-30. It is the fifth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Gauthier went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .977 in two appearances against Cincinnati last week.

The 24-year-old stopped all 18 shots he faced in a 2-0 win on Friday and made 24 saves in a 4-1 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Pittsburgh, Gauthier is 15-10-2 with two shutouts in 27 appearances with the Nailers this season. He ranks second in the ECHL with a .928 save percentage and is sixth with a 2.06 goals-against average.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Gauthier has seen action in 85 career games with Wheeling going 47-33-5 with seven shutouts, a 2.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919. Last season, he was named to the All-ECHL First Team while also receiving the Nick Vitucci Award as the ECHL Goaltender of the Year. Gauthier has posted a record of 9-5-7 in 24 AHL appearances with a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

Prior to turning pro, Gauthier was 77-91-11 in 194 career appearances in the Western Hockey League with Prince George and Portland with 10 shutouts, a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

