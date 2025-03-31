Thunder Sign Dartmouth Defenseman Ian Pierce
March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed Dartmouth College defenseman Ian Pierce to a standard player contract.
Pierce, 24, just finished his fourth season at Dartmouth College and had nine points (1g, 8a) in 24 games with a plus/minus rating of +7. In 101 games with the Big Green, the Edgewater, New Jersey native had 40 points (9g, 31a).
Prior to his collegiate career, Pierce played two seasons with the United States Hockey League's Dubuque Fighting Saints.
The Thunder returns home on Friday, April 4 to host the Worcester Railers at 7 p.m. Come enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light with just three home games remaining!
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Ian Pierce with Dartmouth
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.