Thunder Sign Dartmouth Defenseman Ian Pierce

March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed Dartmouth College defenseman Ian Pierce to a standard player contract.

Pierce, 24, just finished his fourth season at Dartmouth College and had nine points (1g, 8a) in 24 games with a plus/minus rating of +7. In 101 games with the Big Green, the Edgewater, New Jersey native had 40 points (9g, 31a).

Prior to his collegiate career, Pierce played two seasons with the United States Hockey League's Dubuque Fighting Saints.

