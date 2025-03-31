Royals Open Five-Game Road-Trip with Rescheduled Midweek Matchup with Admirals

March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (29-25-9-1, 69 points), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a five-game road-trip with a midweek matchup against the Norfolk Admirals (37-23-4-1, 79 points) on Wednesday, April 2nd at Norfolk Scope Arena at 7:05 PM.

The road-trip continues with a face-off against Wheeling on Friday, April 4th and Saturday, April 5th at 7:10 PM, as well as Sunday, April 6th at 4:10 PM at Wesbanco Arena. The road-trip concludes on Wednesday, April 9th against Norfolk at Norfolk Scope Arena at 7:05 PM.

The Royals return home for the final two games of the regular season against Worcester on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM at Santander Arena.

For tickets to the home games, visit: Single Game Tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter the five game road-trip after going 4-3-0-1 in an eight-game road-trip which concluded in a 2-1 shootout loss against Maine on Sunday, March 30th. The Royals dropped the last two games of a three-game weekend set with the Mariners after taking the series opener on Friday, March 28th, 4-1, with two goals from Matt Miller and 16 saves on 17 shots faced by Keith Petruzzelli.

Previous Game Recap

Forward Matt Miller leads Reading in points (33) while forward Matt Brown leads the Royals in goals (17) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (27). Reading has registered a point in 14 of their last 17 (11-3-2-1), as well as 26 of their 34 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (19-8-5-2).

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk enters the Wednesday puck drop fresh off of a two-game series sweep of Savannah having outscored the Ghost Pirates 11-1 in the set with a 5-0 win on Friday, March 28th followed by a 6-1 victory on Saturday, March 29th. The Admirals have won three of their last four contests and have earned a point in four of their last five games overall (3-1-0-1).

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk's offense is led by forward Brady Feurent in points (68) and assists (43) while he matches forward Filip Fornåå Svensson for the team lead in goals (25).

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.