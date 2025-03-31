Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 24

March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers forward Matt DeMelis (right) faces off with the Trois-Rivières Lions

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-2-0-0 for the twenty-fourth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Trois-Rivières Lions for three games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Worcester won 3-2 in overtime on Friday night, lost 4-2 on Saturday afternoon, and lost 5-2 on Sunday afternoon.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 28th at Trois-Rivières Lions | 3-2 OTW

Lincoln Hatten (1-0-1) scored the only first period goal putting Worcester ahead 1-0. Pito Walton (1-1-2) got the second period scoring started making it 2-0 in Worcester's favor. Trois-Rivières would go on to tie the score at 2-2 in the second period with goals from Nicolas Guay (1-1-2), and Jacob Novak (1-0-1). Neither team would score in the third, taking the game to overtime where Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) scored the game winning goal for Worcester.

Saturday, March 29th at Trois-Rivières Lions | 4-2 L

Logan Nijhoff (1-0-1) started the game off with a goal giving the Lions a 1-0 lead in the first period. Mason Klee (1-0-1) found the back of the net off an assist from Connor Welsh to tie the game up 1-1 while Pito Walton (1-0-1) followed that goal up with another, giving the Railers a 2-1 lead with just 49 seconds left to go in the first period. The Lions picked up three unanswered goals in the second from Tommy Cormier (1-1-2), Xavier Cormier(1-1-2), and Anthony Beauregard (1-1-2) to cap off the scoring on the day at 4-2.

Sunday, March 30th at Trois-Rivières Lions | 5-2 L

Just 24 seconds into the game Anthony Callin (1-0-1) found the back of the net for the Railers quickest goal of the season making it a 1-0 game. Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1) got the action going in the second period with a goal making it 2-0 Railers. Trois-Rivières had a quick start of their own in the third period scoring back to back goals tying the game up 2-2 early. Then the Lions completely broke it open by scoring 3 more goals within 3 minutes of each other making it a 5-2 for Trois-Rivières.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 4th at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 5th vs. Adirondack Thunder | 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 6th vs. Adirondack Thunder | 3:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Repaci is 4-10-14 in his nine games since returning from the IR.

Repaci's nine-game point-streak is the longest active streak in the ECHL.

Connor Welsh is fifth in the ECHL in assists (47).

Connor Welsh leads all defensemen in the ECHL in points (55)

Anthony Callin is third in the ECHL in shots with 233.

Pito Walton has set a career high in points with one team (5) in just nine games with Worcester.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 32-28-2-4 on the season.

The Railers have won each of their past six games which have gone beyond regulation.

Worcester has set a franchise record in penalty minutes in a single season (1,068) and are third in the ECHL in penalty minutes per game (15.94)

Worcester is tied for the third most overtime wins in the ECHL this season.

The Railers have the best overtime win percentage in the ECHL (.647).

