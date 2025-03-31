We Are Headed to the Kelly Cup Playoffs

March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







On Sunday, the Iowa Heartlanders clinched a playoff berth for the first time in team history! Playoff tickets go on sale Tues., Apr. 1 at 10:00 a.m. by visiting this link.

Visit iowaheartlanders.com/playoffs to get news about postseason tickets, potential dates and opponents and more.

Iowa has seven games left this regular season and six are at home. This week, the Heartlanders continue their ten-game homestand with a three-game weekend series against the Norfolk Admirals.

Friday at 7:00 p.m. is Star Wars Night. Saturday at 6:00 p.m. is Bluey Night, with an opportunity to meet Bluey. Sunday features an afternoon matchup with a 3:00 p.m. puck drop. This weekend is the first time Iowa faces Norfolk.

The Heartlanders are 33-21-7-4, good for 77 points and third in the Central Division.

This week's games:

Friday, Apr. 4 at 7:00 p.m. vs Norfolk Admirals (Star Wars Night)

Saturday, Apr. 5 at 6:00 p.m. vs Norfolk Admirals (Bluey Night)

Sunday, Apr. 6 at 3:00 p.m. vs Norfolk Admirals

Need to know:

The Heartlanders have points in three straight games (2-0-1-0).

Yuki Miura leads the team with a career-high of 40 points.

Iowa plays their next six games at home.

Last week's game:

Sunday, Mar. 30 vs Wichita Thunder: The Heartlanders scored two in the third period to tie it and force overtime, but ultimately fell, 3-2, to the Thunder. Iowa outshot Wichita 44-22 in the matchup. By earning a point the Heartlanders clinched a playoff spot for the first time ever.

$10 Online Youth Tickets

Available NOW! Grab $10 online youth tickets to any Heartlanders home game! Purchase 1 regular-priced ticket and get $10 online youth tickets (age 17 and under) to any seating section (excluding glass/premium seats).

Friday, Apr. 4 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk: Star Wars Night

Join us for an LED Foam Stick Giveaway and a postgame jersey auction! Let the Force guide you through a night of out-of-this-world excitement.

Saturday, Apr. 5 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk: BLUEY Night

From March 29th - April 4th, you can purchase $10 youth tickets online, but we won't cover the fees. And, if you wait till the day of the game to buy, the only tickets available at the box office will start at $30. So, skip the lines and grab your tickets now. During the game, Bluey will be on the concourse to meet our wonderful fans on a first-come, first-served basis during specific time slots.

But, if lines aren't your thing, you can purchase a No-Wait Experience beforehand to guarantee your meet & greet with Bluey herself!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.