Stingrays Weekly Report- March 31

March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays extended their win streak to thirteen games last weekend and currently sit in first place in the entire ECHL with 101 points. The Stingrays earned their 48th victory of the season on Saturday, tying the franchise single-season wins record set in the 2017-18 season. The Rays went 13-1 in the month of March.

South Carolina is back in action on Saturday night as they return to home ice for their final home game of the regular season against the Orlando Solar Bears for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amped Electric. The puck drop for that game is set for 6:05 pm. Doors will open at 5 pm, and the first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a Jason Fitzsimmons bobblehead. Parking will be free for everyone.

Additionally, the Stingrays announced last Friday that the team's first two playoff games will take place at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 18 and 19. Tickets for those games are available for purchase now.

This spring, the Stingrays are heading to the Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers for the 29th time in the team's 32 seasons of existence. The Stingrays will attempt to win their fourth Kelly Cup Championship this season.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 48-14-3-2 LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 28 at Kalamazoo Wings | 4-1 W

In their first game against the Kalamazoo Wings since 2018, the Stingrays took home a 4-1 win on Friday night for their 12th consecutive victory. Charlie Combs (2), Jayden Lee, and Josh Wilkins scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson made 31 saves to earn his ninth consecutive victory.

Saturday, March 29 at Kalamazoo Wings| 7-1 W

The South Carolina Stingrays tied their franchise win record with their 48th victory of the season on Saturday afternoon. The Rays earned their thirteenth consecutive victory in a 7-1 win over the Kalamazoo Wings at the Wings Event Center. Tyler Weiss, Josh Wilkins, Charlie Combs, Justin Nachbaur (2), Jayden Lee, and Romain Rodzinski scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 22 of 23 shots to earn his 17th victory of the season.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka* (26)

Assists: Austin Magera (40)

Points: Josh Wilkins (57)

Plus/Minus: Charlie Combs (+29)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (161)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka* (9)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund** (21)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.71)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (.935)

* Kupka is currently with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers

** Bjorklund is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, April 5 vs. Orlando Solar Bears| 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, April 6 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

ONE WIN AWAY FROM HISTORY- The Stingrays can break the single-season franchise wins record with one more win this regular season. They have five games remaining in the 2024-25 regular season.

THE NOTORIOUS G.I.B- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson has earned nine consecutive wins and has only lost one game this season. He was sidelined with an injury from December 21 through March 3 but is 5-0 since returning to action.

COMBS CRUSHING IT- Forward Charlie Combs is on an eight game point streak (seven goals, five assists) and has scored at least one goal in five of his last six games.

NEW ADDITIONS- The Stingrays added defensemen Jackson van de Leest and Nolan Krenzen to their roster on March 19. Read more about the two players here, and check out this interview with Jackson and this interview with Nolan!

Click here to purchase tickets for any Stingrays home game this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2025

Stingrays Weekly Report- March 31 - South Carolina Stingrays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.