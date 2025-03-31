Ghost Pirates Sign Tellier
March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the club has signed forward Cristophe Tellier to an ECHL contract.
Tellier, 24, spent this season with Northeastern University, recording five goals and 13 assists in 36 games. Before joining the Huskies, the Sherbrooke, PQ, native played three years at Quinnipiac University, including a career-high 26-point campaign in 2023-24. He won a national championship with the Bobcats in 2022-23.
While Tellier's ECHL contract is for the 2024-25 season, the Charlotte Checkers signed him on March 25 to a one-year, two-way AHL contract that begins in 2025-26.
