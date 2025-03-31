Ghost Pirates Sign Tellier

March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the club has signed forward Cristophe Tellier to an ECHL contract.

Tellier, 24, spent this season with Northeastern University, recording five goals and 13 assists in 36 games. Before joining the Huskies, the Sherbrooke, PQ, native played three years at Quinnipiac University, including a career-high 26-point campaign in 2023-24. He won a national championship with the Bobcats in 2022-23.

While Tellier's ECHL contract is for the 2024-25 season, the Charlotte Checkers signed him on March 25 to a one-year, two-way AHL contract that begins in 2025-26.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.