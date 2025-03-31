ECHL Transactions - March 31
March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 31, 2025:
AMATUER TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Maine:
Ethan Pearson, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Dakota Seaman, F
Kale Howarth, F
Orlando:
Ty Taylor, G
Savannah:
Rylan Van Unen, F
Cameron Buhl, F
Tahoe:
Stanislav Demin, D
Jordan Henderson, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Indy:
Michael Marchesan, F (from Atlanta)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Ian Pierce, D signed contract
add Pierson Brandon, D signed contract
delete Pierson Brandon, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Allen:
add Dylan Myskiw, G signed contract
add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve
add Brayden Watts, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Mark Duarte, F placed on reserve
delete Liam Gorman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Tony Civello, G released as emergency backup goalie
Bloomington:
add Max Neill, F activated from reserve 3/30
delete Maxim Barbashev, F placed on reserve 3/30
Cincinnati:
add Curtis Hall, F returned from bereavement leave
add Justin Vaive, F activated from reserve
delete Jacob Frasca, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Florida:
delete Tarun Fizer, F recalled by Springfield
Fort Wayne:
add Owen Gallatin, D signed contract
add James Stefan, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
delete James Stefan, F placed on reserve
Indy:
add Kale Howarth, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Ty Young, G assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver
delete Dershahn Stewart, G released as emergency backup goalie
delete Hunter Vorva, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Jackson Edward, D assigned from Providence by Boston
delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve
delete Christian Sarlo, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Matthew Philip, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Denis Smirnov, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Matt Crasa, F signed contract
delete Thomas Milic, G recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg
Orlando:
add Ryan O'Reilly, F signed contract
delete Brayden Low, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Cole Kodsi, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Savannah:
add Cristophe Tellier, F signed contract
South Carolina:
add Lynden Breen, F signed contract
delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Lynden Breen, F placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Kaelan Taylor, D signed contract
add Jordan Henderson, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
Toledo:
add Will Hillman, F signed contract
add Matt Anderson, D assigned by Marlies
add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from reserve
delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve
delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve
delete Colin Swoyer, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Darian Pilon, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Kyle Havlena, D returned from family leave
add Cory Thomas, D returned from bereavement leave
delete Cory Thomas, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Kirby Proctor, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Emmett Serensits, D placed on reserve
