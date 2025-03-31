ECHL Transactions - March 31

March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 31, 2025:

AMATUER TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Maine:

Ethan Pearson, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Dakota Seaman, F

Kale Howarth, F

Orlando:

Ty Taylor, G

Savannah:

Rylan Van Unen, F

Cameron Buhl, F

Tahoe:

Stanislav Demin, D

Jordan Henderson, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Indy:

Michael Marchesan, F (from Atlanta)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Ian Pierce, D signed contract

add Pierson Brandon, D signed contract

delete Pierson Brandon, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Dylan Myskiw, G signed contract

add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve

add Brayden Watts, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Mark Duarte, F placed on reserve

delete Liam Gorman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tony Civello, G released as emergency backup goalie

Bloomington:

add Max Neill, F activated from reserve 3/30

delete Maxim Barbashev, F placed on reserve 3/30

Cincinnati:

add Curtis Hall, F returned from bereavement leave

add Justin Vaive, F activated from reserve

delete Jacob Frasca, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

delete Tarun Fizer, F recalled by Springfield

Fort Wayne:

add Owen Gallatin, D signed contract

add James Stefan, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

delete James Stefan, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Kale Howarth, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Ty Young, G assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver

delete Dershahn Stewart, G released as emergency backup goalie

delete Hunter Vorva, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Jackson Edward, D assigned from Providence by Boston

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve

delete Christian Sarlo, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Matthew Philip, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Denis Smirnov, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Matt Crasa, F signed contract

delete Thomas Milic, G recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg

Orlando:

add Ryan O'Reilly, F signed contract

delete Brayden Low, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Cole Kodsi, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Savannah:

add Cristophe Tellier, F signed contract

South Carolina:

add Lynden Breen, F signed contract

delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Lynden Breen, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Kaelan Taylor, D signed contract

add Jordan Henderson, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Will Hillman, F signed contract

add Matt Anderson, D assigned by Marlies

add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from reserve

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve

delete Colin Swoyer, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Darian Pilon, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Kyle Havlena, D returned from family leave

add Cory Thomas, D returned from bereavement leave

delete Cory Thomas, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Kirby Proctor, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Emmett Serensits, D placed on reserve

