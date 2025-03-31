Mariners Receive Defenseman Jackson Edward from Providence

March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners received a defenseman from the Providence Bruins on Monday, as defenseman Jackson Edward was re-assigned from Providence to Maine by the Boston Bruins. Edward, a rookie blue-liner, was a 2022 draft pick of Boston.

A 6'2, 199-pound defenseman from Newmarket, ON, Edward is in his first pro season. In 31 games with Providence, Edward has registered seven points (one goal, six assists). Selected in the 7th round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Edward played for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League from 2020-2024. He was an alternate captain on the 2024 OHL championship team, posting 30 points (7 goals, 23 assists) in 59 regular season games, followed by another 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) in 15 playoff games.

The 21-year-old signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Bruins in October of 2023.

The Mariners are home for four consecutive games against the Trois-Rivieres Lions beginning Wednesday night at 7 PM. Friday's 7:15 PM puck drop is Renaissance Night and "Let's Talk About It" presented by News Center Maine, featuring the final specialty jerseys of the season to benefit the Opportunity Alliance. Saturday is "Take a Hike Night" presented by L.L. Bean, at 6 PM. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on group discounts or 2025-26 season ticket packages, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.