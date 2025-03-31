Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears earned a 4-3 overtime victory Wednesday morning in Atlanta and clinched the final playoff spot in the South Division with two regulation losses by the Gladiators this past weekend. After just an 8-game month of March, the Solar Bears will play 6 games in 13 days in April to finish the regular season.

Upcoming Schedule:

Wednesday, April 2 - at Atlanta Gladiators - 7PM

Friday, April 4 - at Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30PM

Saturday, April 5 - at South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05PM

Sunday, April 6 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 6PM - First Responders Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union - Guns N' Hoses Charity Game - VyStar Credit Union Sunday

Solar Bears 11th Annual Guns N' Hoses Charity Game - Sunday, April 6, 2025

1 p.m. - Central Florida Enforcers vs. Orlando Fire Hockey Club

6 p.m. - Orlando Solar Bears vs. Ghost Pirates

We are excited to once again host the Central Florida Enforcers vs. Orlando Fire Hockey Club hockey teams as we mark the return of the 11th annual Guns N' Hoses Charity hockey game on April 6!

IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND, PLEASE FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW:

1. You may park in the GEICO Garage on South Street across from Kia Center after 12 p.m. Parking at the GEICO Garage is $20 per car. There are also several parking options around Kia Center and within downtown Orlando. Please keep in mind, there is no re-entry in the GEICO garage.

2. The Kia Center box office will open Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m. for fans who need to purchase additional tickets.

3. Fans can enter through the main doors to the Disney Atrium starting at 12:00 p.m. All fans must have a valid ticket for the Solar Bears game at 6 p.m. to enter.

4. Once you've shown your ticket, you will be escorted to the elevators in the Disney Atrium, which will take you to the Terrace Level. General admission seating will be available in Sections 112, 113, 114, 115, 116 and 117 for the charity hockey game. ADA seating will be available for those needing it.

5. Player warmups will begin at 12:30 p.m. and at approximately 12:45 p.m., team pictures, player introductions and pre-game ceremonies will take place on the ice. Puck will drop for the Guns N' Hoses game at 1 p.m.

6. There will be concessions available to purchase food and beverages on the concourse at Kia Center during the charity game.

7. After the conclusion of the Guns N' Hoses game, the Kia Center will be cleared to prepare for that evening's Solar Bears vs. Ghost Pirates game.

8. Doors for the Solar Bears vs. Ghost Pirates game will re-open to the public at 5 p.m., and the Solar Bears game will begin at 6 p.m.

If you have not yet purchased tickets for the Solar Bears game, you can still support the teams and the families of fallen First Responders by purchasing tickets below with $8 from each ticket purchased through the link below is going directly to the families of fallen first responders. Be a part of a community united by hockey, heroism, and hope.

If you have any questions, please contact the Solar Bears at (407) 951-8200.

We hope you enjoy the return of this event, and we look forward to hosting you at the 11th annual Guns N' Hoses hockey game on Sunday, April 6!

Thank you for your support, and Go Bears!

WATCH PARTY SATURDAY

Cheer on our Solar Bears at Your Pie Pizza Saturday night! Wear your Solar Bears swag and receive 2 free scoops of gelato with purchase! One lucky fan will receive a Solar Bears prize!!

6889 Eagle Watch Dr Unit 230

Orlando, FL 32822

Upcoming Watch Party Dates:

Saturday, April 5th vs SC

Vote Now!

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. and Ivanhoe Park Lager House are the official pregame party locations all season long for the Orlando Solar Bears. Drop by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. at 1300 Alden Road or Ivanhoe Park Lager House at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail for all the fun before heading to Kia Center to watch the Bears!

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 34-22-10-0 (.591)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-0-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 56 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 24 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 34 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 192 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten - +21

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, March 26 at Atlanta Gladiators: 4-3 W OT

The Solar Bears opened the scoring early in the first on Mark Auk's second goal of the season at 4:19. Atlanta scored the next two goals from Derek Topatigh and Cody Sylvester, but Ara Nazarian and Kelly Bent both scored late to put the Solar Bears back in the lead heading into the third period. The Gladiators scored the only goal of the third period to force overtime. Ara Nazarian recorded his 100th pro goal at 2:00 of overtime to give the Solar Bears their league-leading 12th overtime win of the season.

BITES:

Ara Nazarian recorded his 100th professional goal last Wednesday at Atlanta.

Tyler Bird appeared in his 400th ECHL game Wednesday at Atlanta.

Tyler Bird has 199 career professional points.

Jake Chaisson has appeared in 99 professional games.

Kris Myllari has 98 career ECHL assists.

Orlando has clinched a playoff spot in back-to-back seasons.

Orlando has played the most overtime/shootout games this season (24)

Orlando is first in shootout percentage (.667)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Two former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 43 GP, 25-10-7, .919%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 55 GP, 19g-21a

Images from this story

