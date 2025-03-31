K-Wings Weekly: Stage Set for Central Surge with Four Tilts this Week

March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







Final 269 Night kicks off big week against Central Division foes.

OVERALL RECORD: 27-31-5-2

LAST WEEK: 0-3-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-31-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play four games this week with one at Wings Event Center. First, the K-Wings host the Fort Wayne Komets Tuesday for 269 Night. Then, Kalamazoo faces Cincinnati on the road Friday before traveling to Bloomington to battle the Bison on Saturday and Sunday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 0-3-0-0 (1-3, 1-4, 1-7), but the Indy Fuel and Bloomington Bison also suffered losing weekends. With seven games remaining, the Kalamazoo Wings are just three points back of the fourth and final playoff spot.

First, Kalamazoo fell to Cincinnati on Wednesday at Wings Event Center, 3-1. Quinn Preston scored late to break up the shutout, but the K-Wings ran out of time for a comeback. Jonathan Lemieux was strong in net, making 33 saves in defeat.

Then, the K-Wings were stymied by red-hot South Carolina Friday at Wings Event Center, 4-1. Kylor Wall scored first for Kalamazoo, but it was all Stingrays after the first period. Two goals to bookend the second gave South Carolina the lead before an early third-period goal made it 3-1 Stingrays. SC added an empty-netter in the final minute to seal the win. Jonathan Lemieux made several phenomenal stops in defeat, finishing 35-for-38.

Finally, Kalamazoo lost to the Stingrays Saturday at Wings Event Center, 7-1. South Carolina scored three goals each in the first and second periods. Ryan Naumovski put the K-Wings on the board in the third before the Stingrays scored their fourth power-play goal of the game to finish the scoring.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays one game at Wings Event Center this week.

269 Night TOMORROW!

Kalamazoo's final 269 Night of the season will be Tuesday, April 1, against the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It's Kalamazoo's hottest midweek sporting event deal, as everyone in the 269 gets to enjoy $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and the low low ticket price of just $9 (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).

Fan Appreciation Night is Saturday, April 12!

The K-Wings host the Indy Fuel for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Bronson, at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at Wings Event Center. There's nothing quite like our K-Wings fans who've made 50 years of hockey in Kalamazoo possible, and we want to show you ALL the love we have for your support. Plus, the first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings team poster and K-Wings 50th Anniversary patch.

Then, the 50th Season Finale is on Sunday, April 13!

Kalamazoo finishes the regular season against the Iowa Heartlanders at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 13 at Wings Event Center in the 50th Season Finale, presented by PNC Bank. Join us, in bidding adieu to the 50th season of professional hockey in Kalamazoo with the regular-season finale, and stick around after the game for the final jersey auction of the season, with proceeds benefitting Kalamazoo Friends of Recreation.

RESULTS

Wednesday, March 26 - Cincinnati at Kalamazoo (L, 3-1) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo Wings Wings (27-29-5-2) dropped a midweek matchup to the Cincinnati Cyclones (25-29-10-0) Wednesday at Wings Event Center, 3-1. Cincinnati scored first at the 7:22 mark of the first. The Cyclones notched two more goals in the middle frame, at the 2:58 and 19:57 marks. Quinn Preston (12) scored with the extra attacker on for Kalamazoo at the 19:54 mark of the third. Jonathan Lemieux (12-18-4-0) was stout in defeat, making 33 saves on 36 shots faced. The K-Wings went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and outshot Cincinnati, 38-36.

Friday, March 28 - South Carolina at Kalamazoo (L, 4-1) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo Wings (27-30-5-2) could not overcome four straight goals by the South Carolina Stingrays (47-14-3-2) Friday at Wings Event Center, falling 4-1. Kylor Wall (4) opened the scoring at the 10:21 mark of the first. Zach Berzolla (20) forced a turnover in the defensive zone and found Wall streaming down the right side in the clear. Wall drove to the right hashmark and ripped a wrist shot under the blocker of the Stingrays' goalie and in. South Carolina scored twice in the second period. Once at the 16-second mark and another at the 15:29 mark. The Stingrays' goal at the 4:12 mark of the third brought the lead to two, and South Carolina scored on an empty net with 43 seconds remaining to seal the victory. Jonathan Lemieux (12-19-4-0) made several phenomenal stops in defeat, going 35-of-38. The K-Wings had no penalty minutes for the first time this season.

Saturday, March 29 - South Carolina at Kalamazoo (L, 7-1) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo Wings (27-31-5-2) lost to the South Carolina Stingrays (48-14-3-2) Saturday in front of 5,081 fans and dogs at Wings Event Center for the PAW Patrol / Pucks N' Paws game, 7-1. South Carolina scored three goals in a three-minute span in the first period, with the second and third coming on the power play, to take a 3-0 lead. The Stingrays earned another power-play goal at the 1:37 mark of the second, then even strength goals at the 8:26 and 12:23 marks. Ryan Naumovski (3) got the K-Wings on the board at the 7:31 mark of the final frame. South Carolina scored on the power play at the 11:51 mark to finish the scoring. Hunter Vorva (7-3-1-1) was replaced by Jonathan Lemieux in net after the second. Vorva finished with nine saves, and Lemieux also made nine stops in relief.

ON THE MOVE

March 30 - Kalamazoo receives rookie goaltender Ty Young on assignment from Vancouver (NHL)

FAST FACTS

Defenseman Zach Berzolla set a new career-high with 20 assists, reaching the milestone on Friday

Defenseman Collin Saccoman tied his career-high in points with 25, reaching the mark Saturday

The K-Wings played their first game this season without a penalty against on Friday versus South Carolina

TEAM TRENDS

22-1-1-1 when leading after two periods

15-1-2-1 when scoring 4+ goals

14-3-1-1 when scoring on the power play

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 37 - Quinn Preston

GOALS: 19 - Ben Berard

ASSISTS: 25 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +16 - Luke Morgan

PIMS: 62 - Collin Saccoman

PP GOALS: 6 - Zach Okabe

PP ASSISTS: 6 - Zach Berzolla, Blake Christensen, Quinn Preston

SH GOALS: 2 - Josh Bloom

GW GOALS : 3 - Ben Berard, Ted Nichol, Zach Okabe

SHOTS : 160 - Zach Berzolla

WINS: 12 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.27 - Ty Young

SAVE %: .934 - Ty Young

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/6 (0%)

This Season - 27/195 (13.8%) | No. 28 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 4/8 (50.0%)

This Season - 158/204 (77.5%) | No. 26 (ECHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.