Komets Lock down Playoff Spot

March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - With a point in Friday's overtime loss at Bloomington, the Komets qualified for post-season play for the 62nd time since 1952. The club now focuses on solidifying home ice in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Komets hold a six-point edge on third-place Iowa.

Last week's results

Fri. 3/28 at Bloomington FW 1 - BLM 2 OTL

Sat. 3/29 vs Bloomington FW 3 - BLM 2 W

About last week -

On Friday, the Komets traveled to Bloomington to battle the Bison as they qualified for the playoffs with one point gained in the 2-1 overtime loss.

After a scoreless first period, Bloomington's Eddie Matsushima scored his 27th on a power-play to put the Bison up 1-0 at 1:13. The Komets answered with a Blake Murray tally at 16:22, with helpers coming from Matt Murphy and Alex Aleardi.

Both teams could not score in the third, so the game was decided in overtime as Bloomington's Chongming Lee scored at 3:02 on the Bison's only shot of the extra frame. Conner Ungar took the loss, making 32 saves.

The Komets returned home on Saturday to face Bloomington before a packed house at the Coliseum.

In the first period, Komet defenseman Noah Ganske got the scoring started with his third goal of the season, with assists from Kirill Tyutyayev and Matt Murphy at 2:36. With the clock winding down, Nolan Volcan connected with Anthony Petruzzelli and Zack Jordan to give the Komets a 2-0 lead at 19:34. The Komets continued to score as Tyutyayev scored just 1:14 into the second period, with helpers coming from Jack Dugan and Jack Gorniak.

In the third period, the Bison struck at 3:49 as Max Neil scored his third goal, which was followed by his fourth on a power play tally at 5:53 to make it a one-goal game. With Matt Boudens in the penalty box serving a five-minute major for slew-footing, the Komets were able to keep Bloomington off the scoreboard to hang on for the 3-2 victory. Conner Ungar made 27 saves for the win.

Komet streaks-

Points: 2 games, Ganske (1g, 1a)

Komet leaders-

Points: 70 - Dugan (21g, 49a)

Goals: 22 - Aleardi

Assists: 49 - Dugan

Power Play Goals: 7 - Dugan

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Gorniak, Keppen, Taylor

Game Winning Goals: 7 - Aleardi

Shots: 185 - Aleardi

PIM: 125 - Dugan

Plus/Minus: +20 - Brady

Home Points: 32 - Dugan

Home Goals: 12- Aleardi

Home Assists: 25 - Mayhew

Road Points: 38 - Dugan

Road Goals: 11 - Dugan

Road Assists: 27 - Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 35 - Brochu

Wins: 20 - Brochu

Saves: 1005 - Brochu

Goals against Avg: 2.41 - Brochu

Save percentage: .924 - Brochu

Shutouts: 2, Ungar

Special K's-The Komets skated short-handed four times giving up two goals while going 0-6 on the power-play.

Next week - The Komets play at Kalamazoo on Tuesday before hosting Indy on Friday. The team will head to Fishers on Saturday and then host Cincinnati on Sunday.

Icing the puck - The magic number for the Komets to claim home ice in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs is eight. Saturday's attendance of 10,461 was the third time the team has eclipsed over 10,000 fans this season. The Komets have averaged 9,260 fans per game over the last seven home games. The Komets have had more post-season appearances since 1952 than any other team from the NHL, NFL, NBA, and AHL. Bloomington's power-play goal Friday night snapped a streak of 18 straight penalty kills for the Komets. The Komets are 23-6-2 when scoring first and 18-5-7 in one-goal games. The team is 21-1-2 when scoring four or more goals.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, April 4: Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you buy-one-get-one free tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Indiana BMV Discount Day Offer: The Indiana BMV is proud to offer BMV Discount Day Friday, April 4 when the Fort Wayne Komets host their in-state rival, the Indy Fuel. Receive discounted tickets when you purchase through this offer!

Sunday, April 6: Meijer Family Nights + Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $58! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

Remedy Live Mental Health Awareness Night: Staff from Remedy LIVE attending the game and available to speak about services within their organization and bringing more awareness to the importance of mental health.

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komets Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

