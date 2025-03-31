Thunder Shut Down Fuel Again, 1-0

March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - Henry Welsch stopped all 31 shots he faced as the Adirondack Thunder shutout the Indy Fuel for the second night in a row, this time 1-0, in front of the 15th sellout crowd of the season of 5,389 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead while on the penalty kill as Greg Smith took the puck on a breakaway and beat goaltender Ryan Ouellette for his seventh of the year. The lone assist was awarded to T.J. Friedmann at 14:01 of the first period and the Thunder took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

That goal held up as the final score as Henry Welsch recorded his first professional shutout in just his fourth game.

