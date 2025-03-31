Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 24: March 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 42-16-8-1, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 28 at Florida (1-0 Win)

March 29 at Florida (3-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 1 at Indy (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

April 4 at Bloomington (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

April 5 at Cincinnati (4 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

WALLEYE NOTES

Split in the South: The Toledo Walleye split the weekend series with the Florida Everblades, taking a thrilling 1-0 shutout victory over the three-time defending champions on Friday, followed by a tough 3-2 loss on Saturday. The Fish enter the new week with 93 points, tied for 4th in the ECHL with the Kansas City Mavericks, also placing them in a tie for first in the Western Conference. The Walleye continue their hold on the Central Division, needing just five points, along with a chance to clinch back-to-back division championships as soon as Friday.

A Mayoral Campaign: Forward Brandon Hawkins seems destined to claim back-to-back ECHL MVP awards and is chasing back-to-back 90 point seasons. He has knocked off franchise record after franchise record with his eyes on becoming one of the greatest ever to grace the rink in the Glass City. Hawkins added two more feathers to his cap in Saturday's loss. Hawkins tallied a pair of goals, each coming with significance. The first tally marked his 400th professional point, a career milestone reached by only a select few to lace up the skates. The second goal set a benchmark in his record for most goals in a Walleye uniform, as he lit the lamp for the 150th time as a Fish. He becomes just the fourth Toledo ECHL player to hit this benchmark, joining the Storm's Rick Judson (197), Andrew Williamson (190) and Rob Thorpe (183) in this exclusive club. The Macomb, Michigan native entered Sunday atop the ECHL in points (84) and goals (36) while tying for second in assists with 48. The sniper has a chance to win the ECHL Triple Crown. Hawkins' 2024-25 campaign has already claimed two spots on the season leaderboard in the Huntington Center as his 36 goals are tied for third most in a single season, and his 84 points are third-most in a single season. Hawkins is in a three-way tie for fourth-most assists in a single season with 48, needing one more to officially claim a spot in all three columns.

Brick Wall Bedzy: Goaltender Jan Bednar has had a strong season. The third-year netminder is 7th in the ECHL in GAA among qualified goaltenders with a 2.26 and tied for third with 22 wins while boasting a .916 SVP. Bednar's 22nd win of the season also marked his fourth of the season, a single-season high for his career. The Karlovy, Czech Republic native put Friday's clean sheet in the folder with his other shutouts in the season opener on October 19 at Bloomington (2-0), December 20 at Wheeling (4-0), and January 5 against Kalamazoo (3-0).

End of the World Tour: The Toledo Walleye remain on the road this week, finishing out their road schedule with a trio of teams fighting for the final spot in the Central Division bracket of the Kelly Cup playoffs. The week kicks off with a rare Wednesday matchup with the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center, followed by a trip to Bloomington to take on the Bison in Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday night, before returning to the Heritage Bank Center for the final regular season battle with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (2G; 400th Pro Point)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 SVP, 7th Pro Shutout

ECHL Stories from March 31, 2025

