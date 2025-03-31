Milic Reassigned to Manitoba
March 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Winnipeg Jets, the NHL affiliates of the Norfolk Admirals, announced today they have assigned goaltender Thomas Milic from Norfolk to the Manitoba Moose.
Milic, 21, has gone 11-5-2 with a 1.82 goals against average with the Admirals this season. In the month of March, he went 7-2-2 with one shutout, a 1.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937.
The Coquitlam, BC native has played in 18 games with the Moose this season.
--
The Admirals are back on home ice on Wednesday against the Reading Royals. It is the make up game of the postponed contest from March 26.
